Mall of Africa still safe despite hail damage, says management

Parts of the Mall of Africa in Midrand has been damaged after a massive hailstorm that has hit parts of Johannesburg.

MIDRAND - Parts of the Mall of Africa in Midrand has been damaged after a massive hailstorm that has hit parts of Johannesburg.

Homes, cars and several buildings have been gutted after hail stones - some the size of a golf ball – rained down on Monday night.

Eyewitness News visited the mall on Tuesday afternoon and a number of stores were closed as repairs and mop-up operations were underway.

Despite parts of the Mall of Africa being cordoned off with red and white tape, the shopping precinct is still open to the public and stores which have not been affected are operating as normal.

The ceilings in some shops collapsed, leaving many items in the stores damaged or destroyed, while other spaces are filled with debris from the collapsed ceilings.

But this seemingly hasn't stopped customers from shopping, as hundreds of people continue to fill their trolleys.

Meanwhile, management said that despite the damage to property, it is still completely safe to visit the Mall of Africa.