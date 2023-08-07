“Malicious” claims that Ramaphosa wanted to keep an eye on Zuma dismissed by ANC

The Cape Town lawyer alleged that prior to the 2019 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a secret intelligence operation to counteract alleged electoral sabotage by his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed as “malicious” claims by a Cape Town lawyer, that President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a covert intelligence operation to counter alleged electoral sabotage by his predecessor Jacob Zuma ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a protected disclosure made to Parliament, advocate Winston Erasmus alleged that Ramaphosa rallied ANC bigwigs in the Western Cape - including ANC MP Richard Dyantyi - to keep an eye on Zuma and the party's former secretary general, Ace Magashule.

Erasmus said for this reason, Dyantyi should reconsider recusing himself as the chairperson of the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry.

But the ANC said Erasmus is making "delusional assertions" aimed at undermining the party’s leadership.

In an affidavit to Parliament, Eramus said he believes Dyantyi is a man of integrity and good character.

But as the head of organising and mobilising the Western Cape in support of Ramaphosa in 2019, Dyantyi can’t be considered impartial or unbiased as the chair of an inquiry into Mkwhebane’s fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had investigated Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for his election as ANC president.

Erasmus said he was working as a researcher for the ANC in the Western Cape provincial legislature and was also part of the party’s legal monitoring security task team at the time when an ANC war room was set up.

Its job was to fight back against threats to the Thuma Mina campaign that believed Magashule was colluding with smaller parties against the ANC.

Erasmus further alleged that he crafted a so-called “lawfare strategy” designed to counter threats against Ramaphosa in the 2019 election.

He said Dyantyi was informed about this covert operation.

Prior to this, Erasmus said as Ramaphosa’s campaign manager in the province, Dyantyi, helped to get Ramaphosa elected at the ANC’s 2017 national conference and was in charge of disbursing cash to structures for their support.

In a written response to Erasmus, Dyantyi said he would not reconsider his decision not to recuse himself but reserves his right to respond to the contents of Erasmus’ disclosure in future.