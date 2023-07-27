Malema reiterates EFF’s call for nationalisation of mines

The EFF leader on Wednesday said the red berets' have not backed down from their call for at least a 60% state ownership of mines across South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema reiterated the call for the nationalisation of mines in the country.

Malema was speaking at the party’s 10th birthday celebration in Marikana on Wednesday.

The party long called for at least a 60% state ownership of mines across the country.

The EFF’s call for the nationalisation of mines in the country dates back as far as 2013 and was one of the party’s main items in its 2019 manifesto.

It has, however, always been the view of President Cyril Ramaphosa that the state’s coffers would not afford such a risky operation.

But Malema, whose party was formed on the back of the murder of 34 mineworkers in Marikana, said it is still in their books to nationalise the sector.

“This organisation has a history of fighting against mines which do not use their resources to uplift the communities surrounding them.”

Malema said the EFF has not backed down on its call to have the state take over the mining sector.