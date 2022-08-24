Malema bays for Godongwana's blood: He's not fit for office

A masseuse has accused Godongwana of fondling her while she was giving him a massage earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was not fit for the position as the recent sexual assault allegations against him were compounding on his failure to manage the economy.

The party has called on Godongwana to resign in light of the allegations against him by a staffer at a hotel in Skukuza, in Mpumalanga.

The National Prosecuting Authority is yet to make a decision on whether to prosecute Godongwana.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Malema said: "Those allegations as we speak today, have not been denied by the minister of finance..."

He further likened Godongwana’s alleged conduct to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala gate saga.

"If Godongwana had any respect for the office he holds and the women of this country he would have long resigned, but he has not done so because he draws his inspiration from his criminal president who is unrepented..."

He added that Godongwana was presiding over a failing economy.

"One other thing about Enoch [Godongwana] is that he's in and out of the hospital. He's a very sickly minister who's not available, and I don't understand why he insists on wanting to be a minister of finance."

Malema said Godongwana’s stay in office was a spit in the face of the over 9,000 victims of rape who opened cases at South Africa's police stations between April and June this year.