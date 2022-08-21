Malema accused of imposing preferred leaders on party members ahead of EFF's PPA

Eyewitness News understands that Malema has already called in leaders in Gauteng - which is expected to hold its provincial people’s assembly (PPA) on the 9th of September - to inform them of how their conference should unfold.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) provincial structures prepare to elect new leadership from next month, the party’s commander in chief Julius Malema has been accused of circumventing democratic practices and imposing his preferred leaders on party members.

Eyewitness News understands that Malema has already called in leaders in Gauteng - which is expected to hold its provincial people’s assembly (PPA) on the 9th of September - to inform them of how their conference should unfold.

It is also understood that he wants current Ekurhuleni chairperson Nkululeko Dunga to become the provincial chairperson, to replace Mandisa Mashego who quit the party in a huff following the 2019 general elections.

Deputy chairperson Itani Mukwevho, who has been acting since Mashego’s departure is expected to return to his original position, while current secretary Moshe Koma, who has been accused of several transgressions by party members is likely to remain in that office.

Dunga, who is a councillor in Ekurhuleni and is likely to remain in the city even after the Gauteng PPA, is believed to be crucial to Malema and his interests in the municipality, through his role as chair of the municipal public accounts committee.

Several members including provincial and regional leaders who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, some fearing reprisals from their leader, have raised concerns over flawed processes in the lead-up to their conferences.

Some of the complaints include the launching of bogus membership, with others describing the EFF’s 2022 “million membership” project as a fallacy.

“What Moshe and his cabal have done is manage to purge everyone who was not in support of their leadership. Branches that were not moving with them were disbanded, and they installed their own people,” said one source to EWN.

The party member further warned that those complaining about processes now are likely to be booted out and seen as just disgruntled members.

Another member complained about the EFF constitution and that its guidelines were being disregarded, claiming the rise of Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa - a former ANC member who recently joined the red berets, was allowed to happen without proper processes being followed.

Mthethwa joined the EFF in February.

The kwaito legend, in a post on his Facebook feed in July expressed shock at attending a ward 96 branch meeting, then being “ambushed” into an election and subsequently elected as its treasurer.

Koma has also been painted as a bully who enjoys Malema's protection.

“Complaints about their behaviour just disappear into thin air,” said one disgruntled former member of the EFF.

“There is something to be said about the way Moshe and his cabal carry on in areas like Soweto, they terrorise people and nothing happens,” said another insider, who remains a member of the organisation.

These grumblings over operations at the EFF take place as its central command team meets over the weekend, with some of the aggrieved, while still refusing to speak on the record, saying they are planning a march to register their dissatisfaction with their own party, a move, which many are aware could earn them expulsions from South Africa’s third largest political party.

“It’s a waste of time. The president will not tolerate such ill-discipline at HQ, they will be gone faster than they can say Amandla,” remarked one disgruntled member who has lost hope of a resolution being found.

While the EFF’s spokesperson Sinawo Tambo had committed to responding to questions regarding the upcoming conferences and the complaints, none were provided at the time of publishing.

*This article will be updated with the EFF's comment once it is received