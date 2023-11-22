MALAIKA MAHLATSI: There is no such thing as ‘youth voter apathy’

OPINION

This past weekend, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ran a national voter registration drive aimed at updating the details of registered voters and getting new voters to register ahead of the general election in 2024.

According to the IEC, a significant number of first-time voters came out in numbers, both at registration points and using the online registration system. Many of these first-time voters are undoubtedly young people.

According to the IEC, prior to the registration weekend, there were just under seven million registered youth between the ages of 16 and 29 on the national voter’s roll. An equal number of registered voters was recorded for the age group 30 to 39. These two groups combined make up just over 40% of the total number of registered voters in the country.

And while this is a significant number, there could be more.

In fact, according to Statistics SA, there are at least 14 million unregistered citizens, a significant number of them being youth. Thus, it stands to reason that the IEC and all political parties have been focusing their efforts on getting young people to register to vote in next year’s defining election – an election in which the very future of South Africa is at stake.

Registration drives have been aimed at the youth in particular, with the IEC stating on its website that: “We need South Africa’s unregistered youth to answer the call to register, in particular”.

This focus on the youth is not misguided. If all eligible young people were to cast their votes in next year’s election, it could permanently redefine our country’s party-political system.

Registration drives are an important vehicle for galvanising citizens into action. This is especially important in a country like South Africa with its history of segregation where, until just 29 years ago, the vote was reserved for a few, to the exclusion of the majority.

We know too well the inherent dangers that arise when a minority determines the government of the day. For this reason, voting in South Africa is not only a democratic practice. It is also a vehicle for redressing injustices of the past whose vestiges continue to find expression in the post-apartheid dispensation.

Voting is the greatest expression of our collective aspirations, and none should be more invested in these aspirations than the generations that will inherit South Africa – its youth. But there’s a danger in treating voting as the means to an end, for while it is important, it is only one aspect of democratic engagement.

Participatory democracy demands more than just securing the votes of young people in an election. It demands engaging them in the actual life of a democracy, ensuring their representation in democratic structures as well as the representation of their voices and choices.

And this is where the democratic project in South Africa falls short, resulting in the decontextualised narrative of “youth voter apathy” that seeks to suggest that young people are uninterested in the political future of our country.

But this is a serious mischaracterisation of the situation, for while young people did not turn up to vote in the 2019 general election in which for the first time, the voter turnout was below 50%, lack of interest in politics is not the main reason.

The main reason is a lack of trust in the political process.

And while some scholars argue that global studies show young people across the world are increasingly disinclined to turn out and vote, there are particularities that must be considered.

For one thing, while young people aged 15-29 make up only 16.5% of the population in the European Union, this group makes up more than a quarter of South Africa's total population.

As such, the impact of young people not voting is far more significant in the life of South Africa’s democracy than it may be in other parts of the world.

In his seminal work When a State Turns on its Citizens, Zimbabwean politics professor Lloyd Sachikonye argues that the ZANU-PF government has been ruling Zimbabwe with a margin of terror, institutionalising violence, weakening democratic institutions, and eroding the rule of law.

Sachikonye contends that Zimbabwean citizens respond to this in many ways, including actively opposing ZANU-PF rule by protesting, as well as developing alternative ways of surviving the maladministration that has been normalised under the regime.

But another way in which Zimbabwean citizens have responded to ZANU-PF misrule has been to flee. He argues that the mass exodus that Zimbabwe has been experiencing since the early 2000s is fundamentally about people “voting with their feet”.

The implication of Sachikonye’s argument is that people opting out of the voting process (Zimbabwean law doesn’t allow for a diaspora vote) is not about apathy, but about a lack of trust in the political process, and that through their exit from Zimbabwe, they are, in fact, casting a vote against the regime.

The same can be said of South Africans, particularly the youth.

It is not an accident of history that the lowest voter turnout in the 2019 general election was among the youth.

A 2020 study by Collette Schulz-Herzenberg titled The South African Non-voter: An Analysis found that youth voter participation had been declining exponentially over the years, with the period between 2014 and 2019 seeing the steepest decline among the 18 to 19-year-old and 20 to 29-year-old cohorts.

However, in the same period, voting among older groups remained relatively static over time. To understand these trends, it’s important to study the barometer of youth unemployment and poverty in the country.

Over the last decade(s), young people in South Africa have increasingly been hurled at the margins and excluded from the economy. Our country has one of the highest rates of youth unemployment in the world – a situation that exists alongside soaring levels of crime, gender-based violence, food and water insecurities, as well as a rise in precarious work.

Young people are at the coalface of these structural and systemic challenges, making them particularly frustrated by the political process that is failing to resolve these salient problems.

Thus, it is simplistic to label their decision to opt out of voting as “apathy”, which is defined as a lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern.

Almost all young people, including those who do not vote, have a political opinion and concerns about the state of our nation. I am yet to come across anyone in my generation, so called “born-frees”, who doesn’t have interest in the future of our country, whether or not they cast their vote during elections.

What I often come across are young people who have become dejected with the political process, and who, as a result, have protested with their non-participation.

As we engage in discussions on how to get young people to vote in next year’s election, it’s also important to understand why young people aren’t voting. And more importantly, to recognise that voting is only one aspect of participatory democracy.

Political parties and democratic institutions must invest in engaging young people in other democratic processes, such as commenting on bills before Parliament, contributing to integrated development plans in their municipalities, and being actively involved in civic organisations such as community policing forums.

Young people must be organised and engaged where they are located – in church choirs, sports clubs, learning institutions, youth clubs, and even in the taverns where they drown their sorrows.

Furthermore, representation must happen at all levels, including in the state and outside of it. This is the only way that young people can redevelop trust in the political process and know that their votes mean something concrete.

Treating us as mere voting fodder will simply reproduce the non-voting patterns that will ultimately create a crisis of legitimacy for the state itself.

Malaika is a geographer and researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation. She is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Bayreuth, Germany.