Makwarela back in court, expected to apply for relaxed bail conditions

The former Tshwane mayor is charged with two counts of fraud - one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for producing a forged court rehabilitation notice to council.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court on Friday where he is expected to make an application for his bail conditions to be relaxed.

This will be his fifth appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Makwarela is currently out on R10 000 bail.

His bail conditions include the surrendering of his passport to the investigating officer.

He is also not allowed to leave Gauteng without permission.

Makwarela is also prohibited from speaking directly or indirectly with people employed in the Department of Justice, Office of the Chief Justice, the Tshwane's municipal manager's office, and Electoral Commission.

Senior state prosecutor, Willem van Zyl said he intends on opposing Makwarela’s application.

The prosecution team has also told the court it is ready to begin the trial since Makwarela intends on pleading not guilty.