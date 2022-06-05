Makhura wants quality leadership to emerge from Joburg ANC conference

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura says the party's regional elective conference in Johannesburg must result in quality membership.

The conference has been postponed twice this years due to disputes emanating from branch general meetings and factionalism. However, it has it managed to start on Friday.

New regional leaders are expected to be announced today.

At its peak - the ANC in Johannesburg enjoyed the majority of support from locals and fielded deployees to key

positions including that of the mayor in the metro.

However - that ship has long sailed and now ANC leaders in Johannesburg sit in opposition benches in the metro council.

Makhura has urged delegates to ensure policies that will result in a stronger membership.