Makgoba urges ANC to hold Ramaphosa accountable on Phala Phala scandal

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain why tens of thousands of US dollars in cash were hidden in a couch at his Phala Phala farm.

Makgoba said the African National Congress should stop defending Ramaphosa, and hold him accountable.

The archbishop was addressing congregants at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday during an Easter vigil.

He said the president should take the public into his confidence about what transpired at Phala Phala.

Last year, Ramaphosa told Parliament that the money was the proceeds of the sale of buffalo, denying allegations of money laundering and corruption.

Makgoba said there was more to the matter than just the sale of animals.

"On the investigation arising from the theft of money from the President's Phala Phala farm, [the president] still hasn't explained satisfactorily why such a large amount of money wasn't banked."



He added that without transparency from the president, the country still had a long way to go in the fight against corruption.