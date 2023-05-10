Makgoba: Hawks 'were taking too long' with probe into Eskom corruption

Former Eskom board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, said law enforcement agencies had let down Eskom for failing to speedily investigate corruption at the beleaguered power utility.

A day after police were before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) explaining their investigations, Makgoba pulled no punches about their performance.

He defended a private intelligence gathering exercise about corruption at Eskom, saying police were asleep and lackadaisical.

The exercise, commissioned by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, dominated discussions in Parliament on Wednesday.

Makwana says it's "presumptive" to assume de Ruyter would have shared the intelligence report with the board given that it was done "clandestinely" and "outside board protocol." LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana disputed De Ruyter’s claims that the new board was informed about it.

But Makgoba said he was aware of the privately funded investigation, even though he never received a written report.

“Mr de Ruyter did inform me, so I can confirm that and I can address the details of that.”

Makgoba said the exercise would not have been necessary if police were doing their job.

“The Hawks were not doing what they are supposed to be doing, not that they were not investigating, but they were taking too long, almost lackadaisical about what needed to be done, while Rome was burning.”

Makgoba said he left the investigation up to De Ruyter to handle as an operational matter.