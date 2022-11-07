Makgabo Manamela back in the hot seat at Life Esidimeni inquest

Manamela made damning allegations against former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, blaming her for being hasty in terminating the Esidimeni contract.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni Inquest is set to resume this morning with the cross-examination of the former director of mental health in Gauteng, Makgabo Manamela.

She earlier testified that her role in the termination of the long-standing Life Esidimeni contract was minimal with this likely to be under sharp focus on Monday.

The Inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the 2016 tragedy that left more than 144 psychiatric patients dead.

Manamela made damning allegations against former top officials in the department including former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

During her last appearance, Manamela blamed Mahlangu for making hasty decisions to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract.

Manamela said Mahlangu failed to follow the proper consultative channels, adding that she threatened to fire anyone who questioned her authority.

Manamela also admitted the families tried to push back after they were first informed of plans to transfer close to 2,000 patients.

One-hundred-and-forty of those mental health patients died, mostly from starvation and neglect at ill-equipped NGOs.