Mahlobo: ANC should consider creating its own anti-corruption agency commission

The idea of an internal anti-corruption agency was one of the proposals announced by peace and stability chairperson David Mahlobo during a media report back session on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said it will follow in the footsteps of China’s Communist Party, proposing that an internal anti-corruption agency be created within the organisation to tackle its continued challenges with graft.

The ANC by its own admission is South Africa’s number one accused when it comes to corruption.



At least 200 of its leaders were implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry, which looked into allegations of widespread corruption in the public sector.

Mahlobo said those implicated would also appear before the ANC’s own integrity commission.

He has also explained the thinking behind a new commission and how the communist party in the country can assist.

“Internally in the organisation, we are learning from our friends, the Chinese Communist Party, that what the ANC must strengthen is its integrity commission and resource it. But the ANC should consider the possibility of creating its own anti-corruption agency commission in the ANC, in the form of the communist party, that will be delegated to look at their particular issues,” said Mahlobo.