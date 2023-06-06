Magudumana reportedly preparing to appeal judgment on her arrest challenge

On Monday, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that Magudumana was to remain in custody, after Judge Philip Loubser dismissed her urgent application.

JOHANNESBURG - Reports suggest that former fugitive Doctor Nandipha Magudumana is preparing to appeal the high court decision to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

On Monday, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that Magudumana was to remain in custody, after Judge Philip Loubser dismissed her urgent application.

Magudumana was challenging her arrest and deportation in the hopes of being released from custody.

READ:

• Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful

• Magudumana loses bid to declare her arrest, deportation from Tanzania unlawful

• Home Affairs begins process of revoking Nandipha Magudumana's passport

• 'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them

Immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg said that if the disgraced doctor approached the Supreme Court of Appeal, no new evidence could be introduced.

"No new evidence can be introduced. There is not going to be an examination of witnesses at an appeal court level, and therefore you’re stuck with the record. If there is going to be any kind of impugning of the judge's fact or findings, it must be on the same record."

Magudumana is currently detained at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre in the Free State.

She was arrested together with convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester in Arusha, Tanzania, in April.