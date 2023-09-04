Magudumana failed to make a compelling case for her release on bail, says State

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court heard closing arguments in Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said that disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, had failed to make a compelling case for her release on bail.

Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania in April after fleeing the country with convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

The pair were in a relationship when the 35-year-old allegedly helped Bester escape from a maximum-security prison in Mangaung.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court heard closing arguments in Magudumana’s bail application on Monday.

Magudumana’s defence lawyer, Machini Motloung, said there were at least 10 factors working in favour of the doctor’s release on bail.

Despite the State's submissions last week that Magudumana now faces additional schedule 5 charges for fraud and corruption - there are no prior convictions or pending cases against her, therefore there's no propensity to commit further crimes if released. #ThaboBester ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2023

He told the court that the 35-year-old doctor had no family or any business interests outside of the country, adding she was not a flight risk.

"It is therefore incumbent on the State to produce evidence, and not just speculate, to the effect that the applicant will attempt to evade the trial."

But Matlhoko said there was mounting evidence against Magudumana.

"The conduct and involvement and the role played by the applicant, as outlined by the investigating officer, clearly shows she has no respect for the criminal justice system."

Magudumana faces a number of charges, including aiding and abetting, the violation of a corpse and fraud.

Judgment has been reserved until next week Monday.