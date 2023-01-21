Magashule: Postponement in R255m graft case a ‘waste of time by NPA’

The charges against Magashule and his co-accused emanate from a R225 million tender that was issued by the Free State Human Settlements Department about seven years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the latest postponement in the graft case against him and 18 others was a waste of his time.

This was during Magashule's term as premier.

He, alongside some of his co-accused, made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, where the matter was postponed to 5 May.

The postponement is to allow for the finalisation of an appeal bid by Magashule and some of his co-accused in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Magashule, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, and former Free State Human Settlements Head Thabane Zulu wanted the SCA to overturn a Bloemfontein High Court ruling that dismissed their application for a stay of prosecution.

In an ironic response, Magashule blamed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the postponement.

“I know they are going to raise the technicalities of the appeal to the Supreme Court, but this is a waste of time by the NPA.”

In the meantime, the state said it was still working on the extradition of Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, from the United States.

It said it also pinned its hopes on her deportation, following the expiry of her visa.