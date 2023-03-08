Madonsela hits back at Mpofu's 'shocking' slurs at Mkhwebane inquiry testimony

Thuli Madonsela says she was shocked to be treated as the accused by Dali Mpofu, reminding Busisiwe Mkwebane's defence lawyer that it was his client on trial, not her.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela concluded her testimony before Parliament's Section 194 inquiry, saying it was a privilege to be a witness, despite her reluctance.

But Madonsela said she was shocked to be treated like an accused person, and that the questions she was asked bore little relevance to whether her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was guilty of the charges she was facing.

Over the two days of her testimony, Madonsela found herself embroiled in heated verbal spats with Dali Mpofu as the pair traded barbs on legal matters.

Madonsela said she was shocked to be questioned about where she was born, and whether she was an advocate, oftentimes reminding Mpofu that it was not her conduct that was under review.

“Again, Advocate Mpofu, this is not my impeachment. It's your client's impeachment.”

Madonsela told the inquiry that she didn't harbour ill-feelings towards those who insulted her during her years as the public protector.

But she took exception to Mpofu repeating some of those slurs before the inquiry.

“A lot of the things you've just said to me have never been said in Parliament. You have brought what President [Jacob] Zuma said about my looks in the streets into this record - that is shocking and that is unprofessional, sir.”

The inquiry adjourned until next week, when it expected to hear oral evidence from Mkhwebane.