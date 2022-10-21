Mabuza: Govt can't interfere in management changes at Eskom

Deputy President David Mabuza was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that government can not interfere in any management changes at Eskom.

He said that removing Eskom executives like CEO Andre de Ruyter was entirely a board matter.

The deputy president faced more calls to remove De Ruyter following the latest and worst-ever period of power cuts.

But he said that government could not interfere in management changes.

"As the shareholder, we have appointed the board to administer and oversee the operations of this utility and we should refrain as shareholders from interfering with the daily running of the utility."

Mabuza said that the new board had been tasked with finding the right skills to fix the company.

"Now the board will then after that evaluation be in a position to say there is a gap in the skills that are in the utility, we need these skills, we that skills..."

He said that Eskom was also fighting corruption and sabotage with the help of police intelligence.