'Our job is to find out who did it', says Cele of Gqeberha mass shooting

A manhunt has been launched after two gunmen entered a house in KwaZakhele township on Sunday night and shot indiscriminately at a crowd of people.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the killing of eight people in Gqeberha.

It's understood that two gunmen entered a house in KwaZakhele township on Sunday night and shot people at random.

Four others were left injured, and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The Eastern Cape Premier's spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie says Mabuyane was calling on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele to ensure that the gunmen were brought to book.

READ: [Update] Police launch manhunt for Gqeberha mass shooting suspects

"The Premier condemned the incident, and welcomed the swift action of Police Minister General Cele who is visiting the area this morning. He called on the Minister to bring in a strong team of detectives to comb the scene and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book."

CELE VISIT

Cele visited the crime scene on Monday, and promised to not let the victims' families down.

"While it's good to pass condolences, while it's good to cry with the community, the family, the friends, and all those that are close to them, that is not our core work. Our core function is to find out who did it and put those people in the processes of law."

Cele also urged the public to give the police space to do their work.

"You can see clearly that those people that came here wanted people dead. Shutting down families, killing brothers, and friends that were here. You could see the kind of people that were here, and that tells you that those criminals have an issue, but they also have a case to answer - and that's upon us."

Cele said authorities would leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible for the killing.