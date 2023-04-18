Loyiso Nkohla was assassinated - Skwatsha

Nkhola was shot dead on Monday near the Philippi railway station while doing community facilitation for the area.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town politician Loyiso Nkohla was described by some as a vibrant activist who always fought for the poor.

Nkohla was shot dead near the Philippi railway station on Monday.

Three other people were wounded in the gun attack.

The 40-year-old stepped away from politics but was still involved in community work at the time of his murder.

Nkohla was part of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League and later joined the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Land Party, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

He also led the Ses'khona People's Rights Movement and was dubbed "the poo-thrower" for instigating protests that involved dumping faeces at key landmarks and buildings across Cape Town.

Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha, who visited the murder scene, said he believed Nkohla's murder was deliberate.

"Having been on the scene immediately after this has happened, I have no doubt that this was no accident. This was an assassination. The people who went there did not go looking for many people - they knew who their target was."

Meanwhile, the DA called on police to investigate the possibility that the murder was allegedly linked to extortion.

At the time of the shooting, Nkohla was doing community facilitation work to ensure the safe removal of people who illegally occupied land owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) near the Philippi station.

DA Western Cape spokesperson Gillion Bosman said that Nkohla's murder raised some serious questions.

"While details remain scarce at this time, the possibility that the incident came as a result of previous issues with organised criminal extortionists in the area cannot be ignored. We call on the South African Police Service to urgently investigate this heinous incident."