Loved ones of women allegedly murdered by Joburg serial killer await DNA results

Shortly after the grisly discovery of the bodies, 22-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi, whose father owned the panel beating workshop, was arrested and charged with one of the murders.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family members of the women suspected to be among the six bodies found in a panel beating workshop in downtown Johannesburg earlier in 2022 still await confirmation, months down the line.

Two months later, however, the state still awaits the results of DNA testing to see if he can be linked to any of the other murders and to confirm the identities of the deceased, who were thought to be sex workers.

Hopefully, 2023 will bring with it closure for the friends and family members of the victims.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the dock in November when the case was postponed in order to establish the results of the DNA testing.

When he returned to court in December, however, the state indicated it was “nowhere close” to finalising that part of the evidence.

The case is due back in court in February 2023 when it’s hoped there would be some progress on this front.

Until then, Mkhwanazi remains in custody, having abandoned bail.