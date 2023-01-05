Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 01, 18, 25, 30, 46, 48 B: 19

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 21, 22, 32, 38, 41 B: 26

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 29, 30, 42, 43, 45 B: 13

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (04/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/NKFY4US7a9 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 4, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (04/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/cIahWcJhdU #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 4, 2023