Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 18, 25, 30, 46, 48 B: 19
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 21, 22, 32, 38, 41 B: 26
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 29, 30, 42, 43, 45 B: 13
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
