Lotto results: Wednesday, 22 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 are:
Lotto: 05, 14, 20, 22, 25, 34 B: 08
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 20, 26, 34, 40, 45 B: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 24, 29, 31, 32, 52 B: 09
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
