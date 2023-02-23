Lotto results: Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 are:

Lotto: 05, 14, 20, 22, 25, 34 B: 08

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 20, 26, 34, 40, 45 B: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 24, 29, 31, 32, 52 B: 09

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (22/02/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dsvfgRupWp ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 22, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (22/02/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/JZvMcqRAnt ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 22, 2023