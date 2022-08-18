Lotto results, Wednesday, 17 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 05, 13, 21, 34, 35, 39 B: 28
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 11, 12, 23, 45, 52 B: 27
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 18, 37, 45, 46 B: 40
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
