Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 are:
Lotto: 02, 19, 24, 36, 45, 50 B: 26
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 05, 08, 15, 25, 37 B: 26
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 03, 04, 13, 19, 38 B: 24
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 15/06/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 15, 2022
#LOTTO: 02, 19, 24, 36, 45, 50#BONUS: 26
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 05, 08, 15, 25, 37#BONUS: 26#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 03, 04, 13, 19, 38#BONUS: 24 pic.twitter.com/D3yoygqU6S