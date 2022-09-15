Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
15 September 2022 05:29

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 04, 17, 29, 31, 46, 48 B: 50

Lotto Plus 1: 14, 18, 22, 23, 37, 46 B: 26

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 06, 09, 36, 49, 50 B: 18

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

