Lotto results: Saturday 28 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 08, 27, 30, 32, 46, 52 B: 43

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 17, 24, 32, 33, 34 B: 08

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 11, 20, 41, 45, 47 B: 32

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.