Losi: Cosatu has not decided on who to back at ANC December conference

Losi made the comments on the sidelines of the conference following her successful bid for a second term as the president of Cosatu.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi on Friday said the 14th national congress did not make a decision on who to back at the African National Congress (ANC)'s elective conference in December.

There were some expectations that the trade union federation would come out clean on who to endorse.

While Losi and some other Cosatu leaders appeared to champion Cyril Ramaphosa, it remained a tough call to make.

Losi told the media that delegates had not given Cosatu leadership a mandate yet: “This congress did not resolve but we will have to hear what the leaders are saying on whether they will get mandate from their respective affiliates after this congress and we will have to see what they will be bringing to the CEC [central executive committee].”

In 2017, Cosatu backed Ramaphosa in a bid to ditch Jacob Zuma.