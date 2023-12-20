Long-distance truck drivers raise concerns about employers

The Department of Transport is held its Safer Festive Season Campaign along the N3 Heidelberg in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Long-distance truck drivers said tight deadlines and pressure from employers have led them to skip taking necessary breaks while on the road.

The campaign is focused on truck drivers and the issues that led them to having accidents on the country’s roads.

Truck driver Obed Kekana said he was on his way to Tzaneen before he was stopped by traffic officers conducting this campaign.

He said this brief stop was the only break he’s had in more than five hours.

"If you don’t push then they will push you it doesn’t matter, they don’t care whether you are tired or not, they will push you.”

Experienced driver Solomon Zondi said the pressure from truck owners has become unreasonable of late.

"If you going to worry about being tired then you won’t finish the work you are employed for. You have to force it, even if you drive the truck into a forest because you fell asleep on the steering wheel.”

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said she has been engaging the Department of Labour on making relief drivers mandatory for long-distance trips.