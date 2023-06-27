Local is Lekker: SA chef Lorna Maseko served amagwinya & ginger beer in LA

Not only is she a former professional ballet dancer, a TV presenter, a reality TV star, and a great cook, but she also has a cookbook out.

JOHANNESBURG - Popular South African chef Lorna Maseko flew the South African flag high last week when she cooked some local favourite dishes for a few international stars.

Not only is she a former professional ballet dancer, a TV presenter, a reality TV star, and a great cook, but she also has a cookbook out. Maseko shared a few pictures from her food pop up in Los Angeles, California.

She said she wanted to showcase some of Mzansi's popular dishes.

In her post, she wrote: "The event was attended by colleagues and friends, new and old. It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world - what an amazing evening & incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment."

As seen on the menu, she served Americans amagwinya (fat cakes) with achar and chicken livers, pickled fish broth, a seven-colour dish, and handed each of them ginger. And, for dessert, she also made a classic Amarula milk tart.

American R&B singer, songwriter, actor and dancer Omari Ishmael Grandberry, better known by his stage name Omarion, was amongst the guest who were served by Maseko.

People from Mzansi, who were beaming with pride, flooded the comments section.

@zizotshwete said: LORNA MASEKO!!!!!!! (Insert slow clap!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽) Kubo sweetheart! Stay shining!!! Rooting for your every success!!! @lornamaseko

@ayandathabetheposted: Very well done @lornamaseko 👏@chefnti said: Very well done Lorns!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️