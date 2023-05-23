Lobby group to continue petitioning for speed limit of 30km/h outside schools

South Africans Against Drunk Driving joined a demonstration with pupils against poor driving in Oaklands High School.

CAPE TOWN - Local NPO, South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) has vowed to continue to lobby for the speed limit outside schools to be reduced to thirty kilometres per hour.

The organisation's Caro Smit joined pupils of Oaklands High School in Lansdowne last week where they led a demonstration against poor driver behaviour.

Thanks to #Jonssonworkwear for providing #Vizibelts for the learners.Many of these children walk long distances in the dark to get to a excellent school that is far away from their homes. #SaveKidsLives Working together with @WHO @RoadSafetyNGOs @FIAFdn in @UNGRSW @_ArriveAlive https://t.co/Ul8FvWsL87 ' SA Agst DrunkDriving (@SADD_SA) May 20, 2023

Two 14-year-old pupils have been killed in collisions outside the Chukker Road school while last month a grade two pupil died after she was knocked by a passing vehicle outside her school in Delft.

Road Safety activist Caro Smit says a thirty-kilometre speed limit must be put in place when children are arriving at and leaving school.

"If somebody is hit at 60 kilometres, 9 out of 10 people die, whereas if they are hit at 30 kilometres, only 1 out of 10 die. We are pushing for 30 kilometres outside every school in Southern Africa and in Africa."

Smit has pleaded with drivers to be more responsible.

"Put a picture of your child on your windscreen, so when you are driving, you are thinking about the rights of children. Speeds kills, it's a known fact."

Meanwhile, Oaklands High School's Representative Council of Learners has now suggested a scholar patrol be reinstated to help safeguard pupils.