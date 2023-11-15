Load shedding not an issue for voter registration weekend, says IEC

The IEC is having its first registration drive for the upcoming elections on the 18th and 19th of November.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission (IEC) says load shedding will not be an issue for the upcoming voter registration weekend.

On Wednesday, the commission briefed the media on the state of its readiness.

Whether it is load shedding or unscheduled power cuts, the Electoral Commission said that electricity supply would not be a factor in the upcoming voter registration weekend.

The IEC will have over 2,000 voter registration venues across the country.

Chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that all their voter machine devices would be installed with fully charged batteries.

"With a full battery charge, they should be able to carry the day without the necessity for energy connections. Of course, the situation gets slightly more complicated for election day but we'll deal with that in due course."

Mamabolo said that the voter devices were also able to function offline in cases of lost or poor network connectivity.