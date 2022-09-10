Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning. The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has escalated load shedding to stage four from 10am on Saturday.

The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.

"Due to additional breakdowns overnight, Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints," said Eskom in a statement.

Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

The power utility has also scheduled a media briefing for Monday.