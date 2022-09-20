Load shedding impacts water pressure in parts of Joburg

Joburg Water’s Puleng Mopeli said there was an expectation that the west and some parts of northern parts of Joburg would be impacted

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has cautioned residents about the risk of low to no water pressure in some areas - due to Eskom's power cuts causing pressure on the city’s systems.

The water utility said the introduction of stage 6 load shedding has isolated some of its main pump stations from a vital electricity supply.

Joburg Water’s Puleng Mopeli said there was an expectation that the west and some parts of northern parts of Joburg would be impacted

"Customers in these tower zones will experience low pressure to no pressure during the load shedding period...Johannesburg Water is monitoring affected infrastructure to ensure that water supply is restored as soon as possible to customers," Mopeli.