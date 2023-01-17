Load shedding frustrates small business owners, forces closures

Load shedding has left many people in South Africa frustrated, as they have had to adjust to spending eight hours minimum without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - As small business buckle under the pressure of load shedding, others have had to close down.

With over 200 days of rolling power cuts that have led to reduced menu options at KFC, some of the small businesses in Soweto have had to close as they could not cope with operational costs.

In 2022, Eyewitness News spoke to four small business owners on the impact of load shedding on their daily operations.

On Tuesday, one of the businesses shut its doors, with others on the brink of collapse.

For the people who sell food for a living, this has had a major impact on their businesses.

A woman who sells vetkoek said long hours without power meant spending most of her profit replacing spoiled stock.

"Once most of the things are spoilt we have to throw the food away and rebuy as you can't serve people spoilt food."

Meanwhile, Mabel who sells Kota and dagwood said she bought ingredients daily to reduce the amount of food that had to be thrown away.

"It's a matter of doing hand-to-mouth. We buy, we use and do not buy too much stock so we buy just enough for a day or two."

Unfortunately, another business owner Xolani who used to run an internet cafe on Sanders Road had to close down because he was not profiting.

Most of the small businesses used gas for most of the day but were still expected to pay for electricity.