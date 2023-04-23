Load shedding downgraded to stage 3

Power cuts would remain at stage 3 during the day and escalate to stage 4 in the evenings until a new notice is issued.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were given a reprieve from higher stages of load shedding on Sunday morning.

After more than a week of power cuts seesawing between stages 5 and 6, stage 3 came into effect at 5am.

By 4PM on Sunday, cuts were set to be upgraded again to stage 4.

Eskom said four generating units had returned to service, allowing it to de-escalate load shedding.

"Breakdowns are currently at 15,930 MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,505 MW," Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

"Over the past 24 hours two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi Power Stations were returned to service."