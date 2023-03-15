Lira: 'I have life and I'm so grateful'

Lira wowed her followers by posting stunning pictures to celebrate her 44th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, took to social media on Wednesday to express her gratitude for life.

The multi-award-winning artist suffered a minor stroke while she was in Germany last year.

It impaired her speech, and she was later diagnosed with Aphasia - a language disorder that affects communication.

Taking to social media to mark her 44th birthday on Wednesday, the _Something Inside So Strong _singer shared pictures of her special day.

In January, she updated her followers on her recovery progress. In her post, she wrote:

"I haven’t posted this year. My speech healing is very slow. I’m doing the best I can to remain sane. I’m still alive and well. I wish you great health, prosperity and love!!"

Fans and industry colleagues expressed delight at the artist's post, wishing her a full recovery and saying they were keen to see her back on stage again.