Life Esidimeni Inquest: Lawyer pokes holes in Makgabo Manamela’s testimony

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer Laurence Hodes has torn into some of the testimony made by former head of mental health, Makgabo Manamela, at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

Hodes is the legal representative for former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, who headed up the department when more than 140 mental health patients died.

The inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the Life Esidimeni fatalities after the long-standing contract was terminated.

Friday marks three weeks of Manamela’s testimony.

Hodes questioned the accuracy of a report made to the department’s top officials in 2016.

The report detailed progress made in the marathon transfer project, following a decision to move patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to community-based centres and some state facilities.

The report included images that cast the project in a positive light, including extensive renovations at the Cullinan Rehabilitation Centre, east of Pretoria.

Hodes interrogated Manamela on the perception these images give.

The conflict here is that reports later surfaced, showing rundown and ill-equipped facilities, as well as the inhumane living conditions some of the patients were subjected to.

While Manamela presented this very report to the department, she denies attempting to create a false narrative about the transfer project.

In fact, she says the report she presented to the department was a collation of reports given to her by health facilities contracted to take over patient care.

Proceedings have now been adjourned, after Manamela told the court she didn’t recognise parts of the report she is said to have submitted herself.

The inquest will adjourn on Monday.