Ramaphosa a ‘liar and swindler’ over Eskom's woes - Malema
He lamented what he called the devasting economic and social conditions that South Africans were living under.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of deliberately misleading South Africans regarding the power crisis at Eskom.
Malema held a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Marshalltown on Thursday.
MALEMA: So, we are confident that the ANC people will themselves accept that the motion of no confidence must be put on the President if he does not step down. #EFFPresserEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022
MALEMA: President Ramaphosa has confessed to his caucus, his own faction, that hes got no defence on the money, that the money was illegal, and that hes got no answers, and therefore he must step down. #EFFPresserEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022
MALEMA: Ramaphosa is not above the law, and no one is above the law. This tendency of buying people and buying Judges, and corrupting our country must come to an end. #EFFPresserEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022