Ramaphosa a ‘liar and swindler’ over Eskom's woes - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on Thursday. 14 July 2022. Picture: EFF South Africa/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of deliberately misleading South Africans regarding the power crisis at Eskom.

Malema held a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Marshalltown on Thursday.

He lamented what he called the devasting economic and social conditions that South Africans were living under.

The red beret leader said systems that were put in place to guarantee the dignity of South Africans were crumbling including the basic right to electricity.

Malema added that the president had effectively told lies about the state of Eskom and its ability to deliver the only service it's meant to provide.

“On several occasions, Ramaphosa has deliberately misled the people of South Africa. He has effectively told lies about the state of Eskom and its ability to provide electricity. The president is a liar, a swindler who makes empty promises and does not get held accountable.”

This comes as South African businesses and households have had to brave bouts of load shedding for three consecutive weeks.

Moreover, the power cuts alternated between the various stages.

Power utility Eskom has since cited a lack of generation capacity at its power stations.

