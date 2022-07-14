Ramaphosa a ‘liar and swindler’ over Eskom's woes - Malema He lamented what he called the devasting economic and social conditions that South Africans were living under. Eskom

Load shedding JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of deliberately misleading South Africans regarding the power crisis at Eskom. Malema held a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Marshalltown on Thursday. He lamented what he called the devasting economic and social conditions that South Africans were living under. MALEMA: So, we are confident that the ANC people will themselves accept that the motion of no confidence must be put on the President if he does not step down. #EFFPresser Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022 MALEMA: President Ramaphosa has confessed to his caucus, his own faction, that hes got no defence on the money, that the money was illegal, and that hes got no answers, and therefore he must step down. #EFFPresser Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022 MALEMA: Ramaphosa is not above the law, and no one is above the law. This tendency of buying people and buying Judges, and corrupting our country must come to an end. #EFFPresser Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2022

The red beret leader said systems that were put in place to guarantee the dignity of South Africans were crumbling including the basic right to electricity.

Malema added that the president had effectively told lies about the state of Eskom and its ability to deliver the only service it's meant to provide.

“On several occasions, Ramaphosa has deliberately misled the people of South Africa. He has effectively told lies about the state of Eskom and its ability to provide electricity. The president is a liar, a swindler who makes empty promises and does not get held accountable.”

This comes as South African businesses and households have had to brave bouts of load shedding for three consecutive weeks.

Moreover, the power cuts alternated between the various stages.

Power utility Eskom has since cited a lack of generation capacity at its power stations.