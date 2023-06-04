Lesufi vows to reduce crime levels in Gauteng before next crime stats release

The Gauteng premier said this as the province unveiled a new cohort of crime prevention wardens on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s provincial government has assured residents that it is working tirelessly to reduce high levels of crime in the province.

According to the latest crime statistics, Gauteng is one of the most unsafe provinces to live in, recording an increase in murder and rape incidents.

Johannesburg was once again identified as the most dangerous city in the country - as recent crime stats reveal it’s the hub for some of the most brutal crimes in South Africa.

The CBD alone has seen an increase in contact crimes while the province has recorded the highest number of rape cases during the first quarter of the year.

During a pass-out parade for newly trained crime prevention wardens in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern over the crime stats.

He introduced 2,000 new wardens, adding to the 3,000 already deployed in townships across the province.

Lesufi said the newly deployed crime prevention wardens would ensure the next crime stats depict an improvement in policing in the province.

“Gauteng is under siege, have you seen the crime stats that were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele? If you remove Gauteng, the figures are not scary but if you add the figures of the province, it’s a different story. So, you can’t delay unleashing support that is needed,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi added that he would consider himself a failing leader if the crime levels continue to increase.

The Gauteng premier added that the newly deployed crime prevention wardens still have to undergo specialised training to be able to tackle vicious crimes.

Although the wardens have already been trained, Lesufi said they are still ill-suited to be sent to some of the most dangerous areas in the province.

“What happened at Maponya Mall is an indication that our training regime must move with speed because that is the kind of lawlessness we don’t want. But they can’t enter that space until the proper training, equipment and resources are within their grasp.”