Lesufi urges Ramaphosa to end load shedding crisis

The Gauteng Premier was part of KwaZulu-Natal's National Council of Province’s (NCOP) last sitting on the south coast on Friday.

DURBAN - The Gauteng Provincial Government has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to put an end to the ongoing load shedding.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, was part of KwaZulu-Natal's National Council of Provinces' (NCOP) last sitting on the south coast on Friday.

Lesufi was part of the speakers who took to the podium after the president addressed the house.

READ: EFF disrupts Ramaphosa's closing address at KZN NCOP sitting



The premier urged the president to intervene in the crisis.

The NCOP sitting in the province looked at various issues facing KwaZulu-Natal residents and how government could respond.

But this did not stop Lesufi from urging Ramphosa to attend to load shedding, which continues to affect the country.

Lesufi said there needs to be change.

“There is one thing and one thing only, president, that we are asking you, begging you as the citizens of Gauteng, let load shedding fall and let Eskom fix its problems.”

Load shedding has taken a toll on many businesses and households.

However, Ramaphosa vowed government would respond to every concern raised in the house.