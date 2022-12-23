Lesufi urges police to arrest suspects in alleged Bara cable theft syndicate

Two incidents of theft were reported at the health facility this week.

PRETORIA - The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, urged the police to act swiftly in arresting the suspects responsible for the recent disruptions at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Criminals cut off copper pipes supplying oxygen and water to the hospital's theatres and intensive care unit (ICU) ward in an alleged cable theft syndicate.

Speaking at the police Festive Season Operation Inspection in Pretoria on Friday, Lesufi said several patients’ lives were put at risk.

“That particular individual cut the pipe that was transmitting oxygen to the most vulnerable people in the ICU. I urge you, if you can’t hunt that person, you would have failed us. We don’t need that kind of personnel in our institution.”