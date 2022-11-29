Lesufi to update advocacy group fighting for apartheid-era compensation

The group is demanding the government compensate victims of human rights violations experienced during the apartheid era.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premiere Panyaza Lesufi is set to meet with the Khulumani Support Group on Tuesday which has been camping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg for several months.



Lesufi promised to visit them and address their challenges following the Tripartite Alliance's protest outside the Constitutional Court at the weekend.

While the African National Congress, South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions were protesting against the judgement to release Chris Hani's killer from prison - they came across a group of elderly people who had been camping outside the Constitutional Court for months.

They told Panyaza Lesufi that despite their decision to camp outside the court, the government showed interest in adequately addressing their issues.

Lesufi told them he would look into some of their demands and promised to return on Tuesday for an update.

They have previously met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola but were not happy with his proposals.

The Khulumani Support Group is - among other things - demanding reparations to people who lost family members pre-1994.