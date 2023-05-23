Lesufi slams claims that Gauteng govt failed to improve township economy

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has slammed claims made by the opposition in the provincial legislature which suggested that the government failed to improve the township economy.

On Tuesday morning, Lesufi answered questions from political parties on the progress that the government had made since the start of the financial year.

During the State of the Province Address, he announced that a financing plan would be formulated to revitalise the township economy.

Lesufi said that the provincial government had already started developing commercial zones in townships.

"There is no township now that does not have a new mall. Go to each and every township from Tembisa, Diepsloot and Orange Farm, this government has managed to create an environment for those malls to be built. Go to every township today, there a many petrol stations that have been built."