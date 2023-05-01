Lesufi’s crime fighting promises bear fruit as new wardens start their duties

After three months of training, the first cohort of crime prevention wardens officially graduated at a pass-out parade at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday.

JOHANENSBURG - Three-thousand new crime prevention wardens will hit the streets of Gauteng on Monday.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi in his maiden State of the Province Address committed to a number of crime fighting measures, including training 6,000 new crime prevention wardens to bolster law enforcement.

Among them was Brendon Petersen, from Randfontein.

“The benefit of this opportunity is for me to uplift my community, to make my community a safer community for all the civilians, so that we can be working freely in a safe environment,” Petersen said.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said they would be deployed to crime hotspots around the province.

“These people will be deployed at crime hotspot areas. We have crime statistics. We have our 40 underperforming police stations in terms of managing them.”