Legislature obligated to restore fire-damaged buildings, says Parly's George

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said that regardless of past feasibility studies on the relocation of Parliament, the restoration work had to go ahead because of its heritage status.

CAPE TOWN - Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said that the legislature was obligated to restore the fire-gutted buildings despite calls from some quarters for the seat of Parliament to be moved.

The Development Bank of South Africa will take the lead in the redesign and restoration, which is expected to take at least two years.

The finance minister could on Wednesday make further pronouncements on the cost of the restoration, after allocating R2 billion to the project during the medium-term budget last October.

Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his second budget address in the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday, which has for most of this month, been declared part of the parliamentary precinct.

George said that regardless of past feasibility studies on the relocation of Parliament, the restoration work had to go ahead because of its heritage status.

"Those are two different processes. From time to time, Parliament will take a view that says is there merit in relocating, what will be the informants of that, and consider all those considerations, particularly, taking into account the constitutional implications."

George conceded that Parliament had been vulnerable to security breaches, which an independent investigation was probing.

"Those issues are part of what the report will tell us. But we do have vulnerabilities, and when we do have the report, we will equally share what remedial measures we intend undertaking."

Parliament is expecting that report to be finalised by the end of next month.