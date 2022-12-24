Go

Legendary Xhosa musician and cultural icon Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni has died

The music giant has been described as a "cultural icon", "repository of knowledge" and considered "one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture."

Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni. Picture: Twitter/@SportArtsCultur
24 December 2022 16:41

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for legendary Xhosa musician Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni.

The 79-year-old died on Friday in Mthatha after a lengthy illness.

"Having survived a heart attack whilst she was on a tour in France in 2019, as well as two COVID-19 attacks, her health status could not be back to its normalcy, as a result, from time to time, she was admitted to hospital," said the family in a statement.

Madosini was a globally renowned musical pioneer, poet, storyteller and teacher.

She was "unsurpassed in the making and playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo", said the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) - sentiments echoed by the Arts and Culture department.

In September, Madosini was honoured by the department in her hometown of Libode, where there was a ceremonial handover of an honorary Doctorate by Rhodes University.

"Madosini’s impact will continue to reverberate through her music and the entire arts and cultural landscape, across generations to come. Lala Ngoxolo Madosini," said the department in a statement.

