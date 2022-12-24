Legendary Xhosa musician and cultural icon Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni has died

The music giant has been described as a "cultural icon", "repository of knowledge" and considered "one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture."

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for legendary Xhosa musician Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni.

The 79-year-old died on Friday in Mthatha after a lengthy illness.

"Having survived a heart attack whilst she was on a tour in France in 2019, as well as two COVID-19 attacks, her health status could not be back to its normalcy, as a result, from time to time, she was admitted to hospital," said the family in a statement.

Madosini was a globally renowned musical pioneer, poet, storyteller and teacher.

The music giant has been described as a "cultural icon", "repository of knowledge" and considered "one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture".

She was "unsurpassed in the making and playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo", said the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) - sentiments echoed by the Arts and Culture department.

In September, Madosini was honoured by the department in her hometown of Libode, where there was a ceremonial handover of an honorary Doctorate by Rhodes University.

"Madosini’s impact will continue to reverberate through her music and the entire arts and cultural landscape, across generations to come. Lala Ngoxolo Madosini," said the department in a statement.

SAMRO is saddened by the passing of Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practicing music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture.



She was unsurpassed in the making & playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo. Condolences to her family, friends & industry colleagues. pic.twitter.com/qHVoyLRJaD ' SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022

Lala Ngoxolo Madosini. Umsebenzi wakho omhle, ondikhulisileyo emculweni, wanga angapheli ngawe. Siyabulela ngokusikhanyisela kwakho ' music.as.love (@simphiwedana) December 24, 2022

We are devastated to hear of the passing of the legendary Dr Latozi "Madosini" Mpahleni. An extraordinary artist from a different time and place who brought her gifts to the world. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. Thank you Madosini, rest well. pic.twitter.com/xJy1YXyKDY ' NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) December 24, 2022

Media Statement

24 Dec 2022



Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is deeply saddened at the passing of one of our greatest cultural icons, Dr Latozi “Madosini Mpahleni, who passed away on 23 December 2022, at the age of 78.



Full Statement: https://t.co/rVy7RY1NvI#RIPMadosini pic.twitter.com/FSWHhYjQ30 ' Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) December 24, 2022

We, at the very least, got to give her flowers while she was still with us by "Lahling umlenze", thanks to the collaboration with & homage paid to her by King Tha @thandiswamazwai on the Zabalaza album. 🙌🏿



Rest in Peace, Queen Madosini 🙏🏿❤️🕊 ' Dona Soprano (@Dona_Soprano) December 24, 2022