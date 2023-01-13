Lebo M & Judith Sephuma to share a stage with renowned composer Hans Zimmer

The live concert will take place in Dubai on 27 and 28 January.

CAPE TOWN – South African producer and composer Lebo M, along with jazz singer Judith Sephuma, will be performing with globally renowned composer Hans Zimmer.

Lebo M and Sephuma will form part of a live concert taking place in Dubai on 27 and 28 January.

"My big brother Lebo M called and asked me to join him on the Hans Zimmer Live tour and I accepted the invitation, not knowing how massive this is," said Sephuma on social media.

Zimmer is a film score and music producer who has won four Grammy Awards and two Oscars.

The 65-year-old has composed music for more than 150 films since the 1980s.

His works include The Last Samurai, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lion King.

Lebo M is also well known for his songwriting and vocal work on the soundtracks for The Lion King.

Zimmer has also been named one of the Top 100 Living Geniuses.