Lawyer for accused in Nomzamo tavern shooting questions his arrest

When the State asked the court for a four-week postponement, the lawyer for one of the accused voiced his concern, saying he does not understand why the State needs the postponement as his client has been on its radar and working with officers for at least three months.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for one of the accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting have questioned his arrest, saying that he had been pivotal in leading police to nab the other accused.

Five men made an appearance in the Orlando Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the brutal murders of 16 patrons.

The assailants entered the tavern in the Soweto informal settlement in July.

The accused are facing 19 counts of crimes ranging from murder and attempted murder.

They are believed to be part of illegal mining and cable theft syndicates and they have been linked to several other crimes in the Kliptown area.

Speaking to the media, JP Venter has questioned the arrest.

"He was never on the list, he was never a suspect. Suddenly on Friday, I get a call he was arrested now for this matter as well. Initially, he told me they arrested him for obstructing justice and this morning we find out he's arrested for all the murders as well," Venter said.

The men cannot be named or their visuals shown as they are yet to undergo an identity parade.

Venter has expressed his intention to apply for bail for his client.

The matter has been postponed to 18 October.