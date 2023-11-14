Lawyer for 2 accused in CoCT housing scam: 'State doesn't have strong case'

The lawyer representing two of the four accused in the Mfuleni, Cape Town, housing scam case said the State would need to do more for it to prove his clients' guilt.

Lennox Ntsondo, Nombongo Bidi, Gerrit Engelbrecht, and Neil Welmen were granted bail of R5,000 each by the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

They are accused of defrauding 11 people out of large sums of money in exchange for housing plots they never received.

The suspects are said to have pocketed close to R900,000 from selling government-issued plots to the unsuspecting victims.

As part of their bail conditions, they are barred from communicating with witnesses.

Ntsondo is also not allowed to leave Western Cape without informing the investigating officer first.

The lawyer representing Engelbrecht and Welmen - Mbongeni Jali - said the State would need to do more to prove its case against his clients.

"We still think that there's a lot that the State needs to follow. But at this stage, we are of the view that the State does not have a strong case as the State is saying, but we will see as we're moving forward."

The matter has been postponed to February 2024 for further investigations.