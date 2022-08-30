Law enforcement monitors Kalafong hospital following protest

The protestors believe foreigners are putting pressure on the healthcare facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Kalafong hospital CEO Sello Matjila said law enforcement was monitoring the situation outside the health facility after protestors believed to be affiliated with Operation Dudula prevented foreigners from entering.

Some South Africans have again raised their concerns about the drain on resources at healthcare facilities caused by the influx of foreign nationals.

The contentious issue came into the spotlight last week when Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba lashed out at a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment at a local hospital.

The widely shared video of Ramathuba sparked a national conversation around migration and the public health system in the country.

Other political leaders, including the Patriotic Alliance's Gayton Mckenzie, supported Ramathuba's stance.

The Kalafong hospital in Tshwane is now also dealing with a similar situation.

While a court interdict was issued preventing the protest outside the hospital, Kalafong CEO Sello Matjila said he still feared for his staff and patients.

"We have resorted not to engage them because we are also fearful because this kind of protest can take any form."

Matjila hoped police could help to turn around the situation.